Short Interest in Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Decreases By 26.2%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.
Martinrea International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF remained flat at $8.23 during trading on Friday. Martinrea International has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.
About Martinrea International
