Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Increases By 545.5%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a growth of 545.5% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MRAAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 311,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,868. Murata Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

