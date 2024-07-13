Short Interest in Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Expands By 589.5%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 589.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Neoen Stock Performance

Neoen stock remained flat at $39.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Neoen has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

