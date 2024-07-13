Short Interest in Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Expands By 589.5%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 589.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Neoen Stock Performance
Neoen stock remained flat at $39.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Neoen has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.
Neoen Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neoen
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.