Short Interest in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Rises By 109.1%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Procure Space ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ UFO traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. Procure Space ETF has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Get Procure Space ETF alerts:

Procure Space ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Procure Space ETF

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.