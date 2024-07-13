Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Grows By 737.3%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 737.3% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.7 days.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Shares of SHERF remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

About Sherritt International

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.