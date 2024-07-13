Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Grows By 737.3%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 737.3% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.7 days.
Sherritt International Stock Performance
Shares of SHERF remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.
About Sherritt International
