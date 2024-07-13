Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Increases By 535.3%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 535.3% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMC Price Performance

SMCAY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. 56,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. SMC has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $31.42.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SMC had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SMC will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.