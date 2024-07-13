Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Increases By 46.0%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of SCKT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.84. Socket Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

