Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Grows By 478.5%

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 478.5% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of SDGCF stock remained flat at $28.18 during trading on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $28.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.