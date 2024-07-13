Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Grows By 478.5%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 478.5% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of SDGCF stock remained flat at $28.18 during trading on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $28.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77.
About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
