Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Drops By 68.9%

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. 1,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

