Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Drops By 92.3%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TYOYY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. Taiyo Yuden has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $126.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.19.
About Taiyo Yuden
