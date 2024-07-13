Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Drops By 92.3%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYOYY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. Taiyo Yuden has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $126.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.19.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

