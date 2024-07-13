Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Declines By 42.6%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TC Biopharm Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.82. 97,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,427. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TC Biopharm has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

