Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Declines By 53.2%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Teleperformance Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 9,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,307. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $88.73.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $2.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.69. Teleperformance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

