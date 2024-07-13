Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Expands By 97.9%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 839.0 days.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
Shares of The Berkeley Group stock remained flat at $61.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.49. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $61.14.
About The Berkeley Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.