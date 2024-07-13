Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Decreases By 90.1%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Trading Down 0.6 %

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 29,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,656. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 392,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 142,494 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1,764.1% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 72,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

