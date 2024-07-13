Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Decreases By 46.6%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

TOMZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 31,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,132. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

