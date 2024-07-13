Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Decreases By 46.6%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance
TOMZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 31,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,132. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOMI Environmental Solutions
About TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TOMI Environmental Solutions
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.