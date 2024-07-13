Short Interest in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rises By 34.5%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 671,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,678. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 203,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTMI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 872,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,672. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,047.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

