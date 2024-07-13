Short Interest in UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Drops By 93.5%

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the June 15th total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UNPLF remained flat at C$2.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.99. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$2.95.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Company Profile

Recommended Stories

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. operates as an insurance company in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, and Holding and Other Businesses segments. It provides non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle third-party liabilities (TPL); land, sea, lake, and river; land vehicle hulls; accident and health; fire and other damage to property; general TPL; and other products.

