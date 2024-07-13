Short Interest in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Rises By 45.4%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.28.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect that Usio will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, May 17th. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Usio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Usio by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

