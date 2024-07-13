Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Grows By 53.2%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VersaBank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in VersaBank by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in VersaBank in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 195,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $282.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.77. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

VersaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.