Short Interest in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Expands By 92.0%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the June 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.29% of Vivos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VVOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,879.30%. The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

