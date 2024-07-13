Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Decreases By 22.5%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TORVF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Volt Carbon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Volt Carbon Technologies
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.