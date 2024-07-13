Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Decreases By 22.5%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TORVF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Volt Carbon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

