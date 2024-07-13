Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Trading Up 2.6%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €55.16 ($59.96) and last traded at €55.16 ($59.96). Approximately 696,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.76 ($58.43).

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

