Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Shares Up 0.2%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.
Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
