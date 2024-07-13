Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 517,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 201,128 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $20.01.

SLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,798,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 116.7% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,105,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 595,250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $13,575,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% during the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 290,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 4,802.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 343,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 336,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

