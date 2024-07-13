Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Short Interest Update

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the June 15th total of 46,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpple

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simpple stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Simpple as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.46. 45,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,473. Simpple has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

Simpple Company Profile

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

