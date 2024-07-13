SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.39

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.39 and traded as low as C$12.50. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.50, with a volume of 701 shares trading hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.36.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Insider Activity at SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Lembit Janes bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.00. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

