SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Cut to $185.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Shares of SITE opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after acquiring an additional 319,071 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after acquiring an additional 165,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

