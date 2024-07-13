Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Shares Up 1.4%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.30 and last traded at C$11.24. Approximately 161,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 92,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.08.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
