Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,451,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $269.44 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.