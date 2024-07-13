SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after buying an additional 493,707 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,595,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.