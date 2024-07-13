SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 4.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 21,579,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 46,660,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

