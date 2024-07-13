Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Short Interest Up 285.4% in June

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, an increase of 285.4% from the June 15th total of 56,100 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 449,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Soluna Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. 189,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. Soluna has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.96.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

