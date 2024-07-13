Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Down 90.7% in June

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the June 15th total of 338,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 55,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,346. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 382.31% and a negative net margin of 11,187.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SONN

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.