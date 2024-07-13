Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. Sono-Tek updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

