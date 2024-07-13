Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHOB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

