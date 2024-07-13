Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.11

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.11 and traded as high as $43.00. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 559 shares changing hands.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 407,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,911,000 after buying an additional 28,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

