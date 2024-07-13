SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.57.

Several research firms have commented on SSB. Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in SouthState by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. SouthState has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

