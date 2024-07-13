SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.57.
Several research firms have commented on SSB. Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState
SouthState Price Performance
Shares of SSB opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. SouthState has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.68.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SouthState Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.
SouthState Company Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SouthState
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.