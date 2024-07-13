SPACE ID Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. SPACE ID has a market cap of $262.65 million and $7.07 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,733,694 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 643,733,694.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.38546008 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $13,261,177.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

