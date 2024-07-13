SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

