SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Trading 0.8% Higher

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.39 and last traded at $120.86. 4,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $644.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

