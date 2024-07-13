SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,947,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,671 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,046,000 after purchasing an additional 556,401 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,429,000. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,095,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after buying an additional 108,175 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,422. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

