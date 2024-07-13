Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.10

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.10 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.10 ($0.51), with a volume of 5828099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.15 ($0.49).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3,915.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.85%. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About Speedy Hire

In related news, insider Paul A. Rayner purchased 35,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($14,794.42). 5.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Further Reading

