Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $385.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $242.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $302.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.63. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $331.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.