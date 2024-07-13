Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVII. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $541,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

SVII traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 6,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,060. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

