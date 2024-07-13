Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,747,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,880,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,526,000.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of SFM traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $82.63. 855,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $84.46.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

