SSP Group’s (SSPG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

SSPG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.10) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.91) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 296.25 ($3.79).

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 177.40 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17,740.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.20 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 267 ($3.42). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 172.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 202.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. SSP Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($94,786.73). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,154 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,868. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

