Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,912 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after buying an additional 2,731,100 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Stagwell by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 1,157,239 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,250,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 667,166 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 74,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 44,039 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.11. 379,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,209. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $670.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.45 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

