Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.67.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE SWK opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $133,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 416,689 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,679,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.