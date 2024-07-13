StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

StealthGas Stock Down 2.8 %

GASS opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.84.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

