Steem Price Up 0.8% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $85.95 million and $3.41 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,432,632 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

